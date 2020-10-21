Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

