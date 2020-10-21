Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,348,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $98,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

