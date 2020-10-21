Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Epoxy (NYSE:EPXY) Financial Comparison

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Epoxy has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epoxy and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy $100,000.00 0.07 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.57 $14.53 million $1.20 20.03

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Epoxy and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Epoxy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Epoxy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

