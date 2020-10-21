Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.12 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.02. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.