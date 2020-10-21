Celo (CELO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Celo has a market capitalization of $250.82 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00015695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00235743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00085337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00032342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01294207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00144178 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

