CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,008 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.