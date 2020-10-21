Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $53.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

