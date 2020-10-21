CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 134102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1013699 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons acquired 56,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Insiders acquired a total of 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182 in the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.