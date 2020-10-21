Champion Iron (CIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.50 million.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

CIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

