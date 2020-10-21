ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

