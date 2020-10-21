Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

