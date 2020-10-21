Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 435,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

