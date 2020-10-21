CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of CHFS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 8,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,643. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

