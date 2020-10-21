China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.90

Shares of China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCCGY shares. ValuEngine raised China Communications Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get China Communications Construction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

China Communications Construction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for China Communications Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Communications Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.