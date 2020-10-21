Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ciena worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

