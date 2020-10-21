Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $343.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.08 and a 200-day moving average of $277.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

