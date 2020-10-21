Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2020

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million.

Civeo stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.76.

Several research firms have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

