Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.50 million, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of -3.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

