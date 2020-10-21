Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 557,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,369. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

