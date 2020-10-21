Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

