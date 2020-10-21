ConocoPhillips Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 679,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after buying an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

