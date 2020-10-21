Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 441,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

