Contrasting Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) & Hanger (NASDAQ:HNGR)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Hanger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare $3.11 billion 0.95 $108.92 million $2.04 16.18 Hanger $1.10 billion 0.63 $27.52 million $0.90 20.29

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Hanger. Acadia Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanger has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Acadia Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Hanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Hanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare 3.42% 7.11% 2.59% Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare and Hanger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare 0 6 0 1 2.29 Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Hanger.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Hanger on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which cares to stabilize patients that are either threat to themselves or others by hourly observation, daily intervention, and monitoring by psychiatrists; and specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery and eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders. It also provides residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs; and outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorders. In addition, the company provides mental health rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 583 behavioral healthcare facilities with 18,084 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

