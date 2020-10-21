Contrasting iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) and Cytosorbents (OTCMKTS:CTSO)

iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

iNeedMD has a beta of -3.43, indicating that its stock price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iNeedMD and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -53.56% -122.99% -45.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iNeedMD and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents $24.95 million 14.48 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -13.95

iNeedMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iNeedMD and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.20%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats iNeedMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iNeedMD Company Profile

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

