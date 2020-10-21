Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) vs. Signature Eyewear (NYSE:SEYE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Companies currently has a consensus target price of $339.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Signature Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 11.40% 13.19% 7.46% Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Eyewear has a beta of 91.24, meaning that its stock price is 9,024% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.65 billion 7.01 $466.70 million $12.35 28.24 Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Eyewear.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Signature Eyewear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier preimplantation genetic screening, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and screening used in IVF process; micro pipettes; IVF medical devices and systems; and PARAGARD, a contraceptive option. It markets its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

