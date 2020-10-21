Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

