CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,464.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $80,464.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00591129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.18 or 0.02387509 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 14,202% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000569 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

