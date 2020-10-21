Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 702,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Criteo by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $799.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.