Critical Analysis: ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) vs. Cemtrex (OTCMKTS:CETX)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ACS Motion Control alerts:

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.45 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

ACS Motion Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Risk and Volatility

ACS Motion Control has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ACS Motion Control and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cemtrex has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.19%. Given Cemtrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cemtrex beats ACS Motion Control on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACS Motion Control

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Motion Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Motion Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.