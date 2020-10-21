Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $104.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

