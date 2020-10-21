CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $1.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00409542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,813.50 or 0.99916852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

