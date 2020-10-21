Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,143,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.