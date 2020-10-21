Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,143,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.