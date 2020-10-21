Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Databroker has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.