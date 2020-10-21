Datamine Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Datamine has a total market cap of $488,706.24 and approximately $179,726.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00095778 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000677 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00008485 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00020905 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,655,375 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

