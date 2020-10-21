Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Delta Air Lines worth $64,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,144,375. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

