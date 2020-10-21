DeviantCoin (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98,286.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $98,286.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qora (QORA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 30,015,565 coins and its circulating supply is 30,015,564 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

