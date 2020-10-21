Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 137.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DMRC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

