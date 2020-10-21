Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the third quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.10.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.