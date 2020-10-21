Doctors Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.30 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $128.30 million and $118,944.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00023507 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

