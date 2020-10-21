Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 31,979 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $60,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $101.43. 2,586,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,398. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

