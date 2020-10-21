Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,860,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,484. The company has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

