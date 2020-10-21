Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 70,694 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,694 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of General Motors worth $84,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,246,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,877. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.