Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 94,523 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Prudential Financial worth $72,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. 1,376,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

