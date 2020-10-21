Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $103,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $333.42. 2,719,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,334 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,823. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

