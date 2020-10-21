Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $61,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 217,219 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 1,164,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,397. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

