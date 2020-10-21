Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $16,697,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 10,111,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,448,788. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

