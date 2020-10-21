Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $744,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $83,381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 99.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 68.2% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 41,392,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,971,938. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

