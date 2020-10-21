Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $101.80 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $101,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $11.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,212,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

