Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $110.23 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $110,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 90.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.54. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

