Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $62.49 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $62,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,696. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

